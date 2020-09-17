Facing North: Jefferson Street Documentary Premieres Sept. 21 on NPT and Online

NASHVILLE, Tennessee –

Nashville Public Television’s (NPT’s) Facing North: Jefferson Street, Nashville documentary premieres on-air and online Monday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. with an encore broadcast Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Street is a fabled area of Nashville, known as the cultural center of the city’s African American community. Once a haven for former slaves, it is home to three iconic HBCUs – Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University – that educated doctors, lawyers and civic leaders.

NPT’s Facing North: Jefferson Street, Nashville premieres on-air and will be available to stream at video.wnpt.org/show/facing-north-jefferson-street-nashville.

The story of the North Nashville community is told by longtime residents and historians, as well as through archival and family photographs and film clips.

“Jefferson Street represented a cross section of what the American dream would have looked like for many African Americans coming out of slavery,” Tennessee State University’s Dr. Learotha Williams Jr. says in Facing North: Jefferson Street, Nashville.

