By Ashley Benkarski

FRANKLIN, TN — Dino enthusiasts of all ages took a trip back in time last weekend as Jurassic Quest took over the Williamson County Expo Center.

Attendees walked the winding dirt path along massive, realistic dinosaurs, learning about the towering titans along the way and taking selfies, part of an interactive scavenger hunt-styled Quest.

A replica of Stan on display at the Williamson County Expo Center last weekend.

Many children were thrilled to interact with an adorable baby Tyrannosaurus Rex while learning about the different fossils on display, including a detailed replica of Stan, the famous T-Rex fossil discovered in South Dakota in 1987.

Participants also enjoyed dino-themed rides and attractions and “live” dinosaur shows.

Jurassic Quest has been offering these experiences to millions throughout the country since 2013.

Jurassic Quest will be moving on to Bristol, TN, March 18-20 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tickets and information can be found at jurassicquest.com.