Family beach fun in Panama City

As 2020 comes to a close, all will agree it has indeed been a highly stressful and tumultuous year. As we seek ways to relieve stress, consider a beach getaway for the entire family. The Wyndham Vacation Resorts Panama City Beach is a great choice for a those looking to be on the beach. While it is not a luxury getaway, it is conducive for all ages, offering full kitchenettes, laundry facilities and stunning balcony views. Located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, it provides easy access to the Emerald Coast. The clear blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico are framed by powdered sugar white sand, which is why it is no surprise Panama City beaches are ranked among the world’s most beautiful beaches. Recommended is dining at Hang Five Beach Bar & Grill. The blackened Mahi Mahi tacos are served with a cilantro lime slaw to give a punch of flavor. The chipotle aioli and grilled street corn relish bring a fresh blend of flavors. And perhaps one of the best key lime pies can be found at this beach bar. It is a deep dish key lime encased by a heavenly Vanilla Wafer crust, It is worth freezing a couple of slices to bring back! As you consider what to do for the upcoming winter months, stay safe, wear your masks, keep a distance and consider an escape to the Florida panhandle.