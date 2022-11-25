Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-THE CROSSROADS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of Odell and Esterlene Starks, has been created by the children and grandchildren of Odell and Esterlene Starks to memorialize two incredible people.

The scholarship creation is a means to further solidify their legacy, while supporting the college aspirations of students at White House High School. The Starks were lifelong residents of the White House community. They were graduates of the 1939 class at WHHS. Both of their sons graduated from WHHS, Lynn in 1963 and Wayne in 1965.

Odell and Esterlene were pillars of the White House community. They operated a small grocery store and service station at the intersection of highway 25 and highway 76, known as the Johnson’s Crossroads. They later operated auto parts stores in Portland and White House, Tennessee.

Odell and Esterlene Starks are fondly remembered as a loving couple who always served others by their true giving nature. Although they never had or made much money, they were incredible givers to their church (Walnut Grove Methodist Church), their community, and to others who were less fortunate. Their loving hearts is the impetus behind the creation of the scholarship which will allow their legacies to live on. To date over $127,000 has been raised towards a goal of $250,000.

The administration of White House High School made the following statement about the scholarship:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Starks family in the establishment of

this scholarship, in memory of Odell and Esterlene Starks. The scholarship is

huge for our school, our community, and our students. Scholarships will be

awarded to students based on character, academics, need, and other criteria

established by the Starks family. These much needed scholarship funds will

provide opportunities for our students to continue their education in pursuit of

adding value to the White House community.”

Friends and family members of the Starks family, supporters of White House High School, and citizens of Robertson and Sumner counties are encouraged to contribute to this scholarship. The scholarship is an established 501C3 and all donations are tax deductible. Applications, eligibility requirements, and deadlines for the 2022-23 scholarship award will be available at https://whh.sumnerschools.org/ soon.

Contributions can be made payable to THE CROSSROADS SCHOLARSHIP

and mailed to 169 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN 37075.

Or via

Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/6733fc9e

For additional information, please like/follow “The Crossroads Scholarship for White House High

School” on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086597775878.