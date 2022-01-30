Simi Valley, CA (TN Tribune)–In honor of its current special exhibition, FBI: From Al Capone to Al Qaeda, Christopher Wray, the Director of the FBI, will deliver an address at the Reagan Library.

Director Wray will discuss the FBI and its mission to combat the most pressing national security issues facing the United States today. The event will be held in-person at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. The speech will also be broadcast live and online through the Reagan Foundation & Institute’s website and social media channels.

All in-person event and media attendees must provide proof of full vaccination status against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of the event.

Christopher Wray became the eighth Director of the FBI on August 2, 2017. Mr. Wray began his Department of Justice career in 1997 as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. In 2001, he joined the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, where he served as associate deputy attorney general and then principal associate deputy attorney general, with oversight responsibilities spanning the full Department.

In 2003, Mr. Wray was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division. In addition to overseeing criminal matters, Mr. Wray played a key role in the evolving national security mission of the Department as it responded to the attacks on 9/11, also overseeing the Department’s

counterterrorism and counterintelligence investigations. During his tenure, Mr. Wray also served on the President’s Corporate Fraud Task Force and supervised the Enron Task Force.



REAGAN FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride. It sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Presidential Learning Center, The Air

Force One Pavilion and well as the Reagan Institute which carries out the Foundation’s work in Washington, D.C.



The Reagan Library houses 63 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It now also serves as the final resting place of President and Mrs. Reagan. www.reaganfoundation.org