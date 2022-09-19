MEMPHIS —The FBI Memphis Field Office is pleased to announce Vinay Dattu as the recipient of the 2021 Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). Mr. Dattu is the Director of Legislative Information Systems for the TN General Assembly, the Vice-Chair of the Information Systems Council for the State of TN, and the Director of the National Association of Legislative Information Technology. In addition, Mr. Dattu and his team won national awards for fiscal and operational efficiencies for the TN Legislature.

“The FBI is proud to present Vinay Dattu with this award,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Vinay is an engaged partner in the community and has made a significant impact on middle Tennessee and beyond. His commitment is especially seen through the many programs he has developed to support the TN Legislature.”

Mr. Dattu currently serves as president of the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association (CAAA) – Nashville Chapter. He has demonstrated his ability to identify and create unique opportunities for service that go far beyond the expectations of a CAAA president. Mr. Dattu has also used his experience as a leader to care for communities during disasters and critical incidents and direct resources toward those in greatest need.

After the deadly 2020 Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, TN, Mr. Dattu and his team prepared and executed a complex food and beverage relief plan to support local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in hazardous and volatile conditions. In 2021, Mr. Dattu reacted to the massive devastation left by tornadoes by reaching out across state lines and joining up with the Louisville, KY CAAA, and local police departments to provide meals and beverages for first responders working the disaster areas.

Mr. Dattu has presented on leadership and ethics topics at the FBICAAA National Conference; he serves on FBICAAA Training and Governance, Critical Incidents, and Fundraising committees.

The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their extraordinary contributions to the prevention of crime and violence in the community. Every year FBI field offices around the country select a community partner to receive the award.

For more information about this prestigious award, please see https://www.fbi.gov/about/community-outreach/dcla.