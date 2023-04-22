The last recorded lynching in Oklahoma occurred in 1930, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. But just earlier this month, some county leaders were caught on audio discussing killing reporters and complaining they can no longer lynch Black people.

Oklahoma’s governor, Kevin Stitt, has now called for the resignations of the sheriff and other top officials in a rural county after they were recorded talking about “beating, killing and burying” a father and son team of local reporters and saying they wished they hang Black people with a “damned rope.”

