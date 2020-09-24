“Feed Nashville Initiative” Sponsored by the National Black Police Association, Dr. Butler Mitchell of Integrity Dental Care

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Black Police Association-Nashville Chapter (NBPA) and Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell of Integrity Dental Care (IDC) have partnered together to help support families of the Nashville community. The devastation from the Mar. 3, 2020 tornado, COVID-19, the high rate of unemployment, schools being closed, and children working remotely from home has created distress in many homes. To relieve some of the stress, we are distributing free supplementary food items to assist our Nashville communities. We recognize assistance is needed NOW more than ever.

Our collaborative goal is to distribute approximately 750 food boxes once a week. The criteria to receive the food boxes are simple … if you are in NEED, you qualify. Our goal is to provide these food boxes every Saturday. This is a drive-up distribution service only. Cars will be served on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. We will pass out boxes until there are no boxes remaining.

Our goal is to help families manage through these tough times.

If you would like to assist with the “Feed Nashville Initiative” as a volunteer or by giving a donation, please call Reggie Miller at (615) 414-7354, or email at [email protected]

Volunteers will need to sign in as you arrive.

The distribution starting date is Sept. 26, 2020. The distribution location is Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church located at 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd from: 9 am -12 pm. The delivery truck should arrive between 8-8:30 am.

If you are a pastor of a church, non-profit, fraternity or sorority, and would like to distribute out boxes to needy families, please indicatehow many boxes are needed and what time you would like to pickup your allotted boxes of food.

The NBPA and Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell of Integrity Dental Care look forward to serving you. The National Black Police Association is a 501 C-3 organization.