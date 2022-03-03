Each year, FiftyForward Madison Station’s fictional Whistlestop train heads to a new location. On March 10, 2022, it’s taking its longest journey yet – to Hawaii! Guests will get a taste of the island life as they support FiftyForward’s work in the local community. Once again, Lelan Statom, NewsChannel5 meteorologist and co-host of Talk of the Town, will be the guest emcee for the event.

Whistlestop guests will be transported to Hawaii and treated to a night of island-inspired food, music, and fun. During cocktail hour, they will be serenaded by the local band the Ukedelics, pose for pictures in a Hawaiian photo booth, and have the opportunity to interact with the popular prize wall. Next, FiftyForward will share a presentation that highlights the center’s work and accomplishments over the past year and unveil the winners of the Member of the Year, Conductor of the Year, and “Live like Gilda” Community Service Award.

Whistlestop benefits the FiftyForward Madison Station center and its diverse community of nearly 500 members. Through the center, members gain access to vital services, including transportation, legal advocacy, tax aide, and other important resources. The center also offers daily programming ranging from art, music, and group fitness classes to special events, volunteer opportunities, and more. Studies have shown that isolation is the biggest threat to the health and well-being of older adults. FiftyForward centers have a profound impact on members by increasing their engagement and quality of life.

FiftyForward Madison Station, located at 530 Madison Station Blvd., Madison, TN

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Cocktails and entertainment: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Program and dinner: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Whistlestop tickets cost $75 per person. A table of eight can be purchased for $550. All tickets are available at www.fiftyforward.org/whistlestop.

Sponsorships are also available by contacting Katie Lamkin (klamkin@fiftyforward.org).