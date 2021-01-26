Fisk Graduate Kelly C. Malone, Founder of KTM Home Health Services, Passes Away

Columbus, Georgia – Kelly C. Malone, 47, of Columbus passed on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital. The family will have a private service in Columbus and at a later date have a Funeral Mass in Nashville, TN according to the Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no public viewing but friends and family are encouraged to sign the register book from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the funeral home located at 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus, Ga 31901.

Kelly C. Collier Malone was born on October 2, 1973 in Nashville, TN to William Alexander Collier and Ingrid Frazier Collier. She attended Fisk University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She later obtained her Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology from Tennessee State University.

Kelly met the love of her life Thomas Michael Malone at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Nashville, TN. Together they shared the blessing of 21 years of marriage and five sons. Kelly was the founder of KTM Home Health Services, a home health organization aimed at assisting patients with home needs during every stage of life. Kelly assisted her son, Thomas Michael Malone II, in launching a support group for teens who have siblings with disabilities, Chattahoochee Valley Sibling Support Group.

Through civic engagement, Kelly worked with the community through her memberships in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Columbus, Georgia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Columbus, Georgia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, Archousai of Gamma Psi Boule, Auxillary to the Columbus/Fort Benning Medical Society and finally the Auxillary to the National Medical Association. Kelly loved flowers and she loved morning runs to Starbucks with Michael. Their favorite pastime was watching Thomas Michael and sons play sports.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Malone; five sons, Thomas Michael, William, Sean, Chase and Dylan; her mother, Ingrid Frazier Collier; her father, William Collier (Florence); three sisters, Kimberly Collier Frye (Darrell), Nashville, TN, Kristy Collier Strickland, Alpharetta, GA and Kinsey Collier, Nashville, TN; parents-in-law, Dr. Thomas N. Malone and Carolia V. Malone; grandmother-in-law, Letitia F. Mero; two sisters-in-law, Karen Bennett (Euriah) and Letitia Houston (Bryant); one brother-in-law, Robert Malone; two aunts, Rev. Dr. Karen Collier and Debbie Collier Hirsch, Esquire (Renard); one uncle, Rev. Cody Collier (Sharon), a devoted cousin, Che’ Middlebrooks (Jonah); five nieces; seven nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives, neighbors and friends.

The Kelly Collier Malone Scholarship Fund was created at Fisk University in honor of Kelly. Donations can be mailed to the Office of Institutional Advancement, 1000 17th Avenue, North Nashville, TN 37208. Online donations may be made at https://connect.fisk.edu/ donation-form-one-time-gift. You can also donate to another organization Kelly was passionate about: Easterseals of West Georgia, 2515 Double Churches Road, Columbus, GA 31909.