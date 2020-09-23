Fisk Jubilee Singers Announce New Album, Celebrating Fisk!

Nashville, Tenn. — The Fisk Jubilee Singers of Fisk University announce their newest album, Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album).

The album, which is more than 150 years in the making, is a collection of 12 songs that beautifully represent and communicate the powerful and vibrant history of Fisk University and its Fisk Jubilee Singers®. It features the group from the stage of Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, with guest appearances by Ruby Amanfu, Keb’ Mo’, and CeCe Winans, among others.

“This product is the result of work done by wonderful people who love Fisk University and Fisk Jubilee Singers®,” shares the album’s Musical Director, and Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers®, Dr. Paul Kwami. “It was a great honor for me to collaborate with all of them, especially with Shannon Sanders. The beauty of the compilation lies in the variety and high quality of music, which will forever celebrate Fisk University!”

Sanders also shares on the project, “Having grown up in Nashville, I know how important the Fisk Jubilee Singers® are to the fabric of the Nashville Culture, especially Nashville’s Black Community. I consider it an honor to be able to work alongside Musical Director Dr. Kwami on this monumental project, especially as he carries forth the torch of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® so well. I’m also excited to work with the Curb Records team in the creation of this project, and for making it available for the world to hear.”

Also making a guest appearance on the album is Country singer Rodney Atkins, whom the Fisk Jubilee Singers® had previously joined on Atkins’ 2019 single, “Caught Up In The Country.” Their collaboration broke the record for the most weeks on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart at 57 weeks until it was broken by Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To”, Travis Denning’s “After A Few” and most recently Scotty McCreery’s “In Between.”

Track-listing:

1. Wade In The Water

2. Blessed Assurance (feat. CeCe Winans)

3. I Believe (feat. Keb’ Mo’)

4. Everybody Ought To Treat A Stranger Right (feat. Lee Ann Womack)

5. Rock My Soul (feat. The Fairfield Four)

6. I Want Jesus To Walk With Me (feat. Ruby Amanfu)

7. When The Saints Go Marching In (feat. Rod McGaha)

8. ‘Way Over In Egypt Land

9. Glory / Stranger (feat. Derek Minor & Shannon Sanders)

10. Working On A Building (feat. Rodney Atkins)

11. My Lord Is So High

12. I Saw The Light (feat. Jimmy Hall)