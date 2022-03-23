Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- Saturday night marked an incredibly special occasion for the multi-award-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers®.

Dr. Paul T. Kwami was invited by MidAmerica Productions, Inc. to serve as a guest conductor during the opening concert of its 39th season. Under Dr. Kwami’s direction, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® led several outstanding choral ensembles through a tour de force collection of the traditional Negro spirituals and a Ghanaian song. The concert took place on the Ronald O. Perelman Stage/Isaac Stern Auditorium in Carnegie Hall. The extraordinary arrangements included everything from John Work to Harry T. Burleigh and Paul T. Kwami.



Less than a month after performing at the Los Angeles Lakers game, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® among the combined chorus thrilled a full Carnegie audience including Rev. Jesse Jackson with their timeless voices and enduring spirit of hope and overcoming. At the conclusion of the show, the audience was in awe and gave a prolonged standing ovation for the remarkable arrangements and performances. The concert was presented by MidAmerica Productions, Inc. and considering the overwhelming response, it appears the Fisk Jubilee Singers® may be back in New York city before long.



The Fisk Jubilee Singers® have inspired audiences, broken barriers and built buildings for 150 years. Jubilee Hall, the oldest permanent structure on any Historically Black College campus, stands as a testament to the talent and perseverance of generations of Fisk Jubilee Singers®. Today, the ensemble continues to open minds, uplift hearts, promote education and inspire audiences across the globe. The unique power of music to change lives reverberates through their every performance and these timeless voices will surely continue to inspire for another 150 years.