Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–WFSK’s original Call Letters were WRFN which stood for Radio-Free Nashville as the student DJ’s identified the station as during that time. So many of those on the air for the station’s first 10-years fondly remember those days. Over time some of the former student on-air volunteer staff have checked in during Homecoming or other campus events to see if it’s still broadcasting.

Of the returning alumni to check in on the station served in various capacities ranging from DJ’s, to news anchor/reporters and talk show hosts to sportscasters. “I’ve met or talked with alumni who voiced PSA’s, played gospel music, or helped out where ever they could. All immensely proud of their contributions to the station’s history.

Last month, we got a visit from Carol Carper on the station from back in 1973, proudly showing her daughter and grand daughter the campus, and of course WFSK. A Fisk student from 1970 to 1974.

She credits this station for leading her into a 15-year broad career with stints in St. Louis and Los Angeles. “I was introduced into the world of broadcasting at Fisk University in Nashville”, she said. “I was always outgoing and while continuing my studies was recruited to work at college radio station WRFN (Radio Free Nashville) by Bobby Bass of WCHB/WJZZ Detroit.” Carper went onto became the 1st Black female News Director in St. Louis history in 1976 and broke another glass-ceiling in LA as being that city’s 1st Black female News Director, at KUTE-FM in 1985.

“It was an amazing experience how Bobby Bass bought all of us together. Mike Francis, Micheal Nelson, Harold McCoo, Cindy Tate, Karen Bennett, Elizabeth Jackson, James Adams who we called Baby James and David Lombard from Vanderbilt University,” Carper remembered..

The crown-jewel of her broadcast career was her induction to the St. Louis Media Hall Of Fame by the St, Louis Media History Foundation

As WFSK celebrates 50-years of broadcasting in Nashville, our roots in Nashville and the lives of many run deep. WFSK is the 1st radio station in Nashville history to play jazz music and it continues today.

(Pictured l-r) Imelda Smith, daughter, Sharon Kay, Carol Carper and her granddaughter Amara Okafor outside WFSK Studios.