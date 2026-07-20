Top 10 moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sunday, Spain captured its second World Cup title after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina. But La Roja’s victory was only one part of a tournament defined by historic goals, underdog runs, cultural celebrations and political controversy.

La Roja’s second World Cup title provided the final image of a tournament that stretched across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Over more than a month, established stars strengthened their legacies, emerging players introduced themselves to the world and several countries experienced unforgettable firsts.

The tournament also demonstrated that the World Cup is never exclusively about the football or soccer. Immigration policy, race, national identity, music and politics shaped the experience just as much as the matches.

10. Curaçao scores its first World Cup goal

Curaçao arrived at the World Cup representing a population of just more than 185,000 people.

In the 21st minute of its third group-stage match against Germany, Livano Comenencia gave the Caribbean nation a historic moment by scoring its first World Cup goal.

Curaçao eventually lost 7-1, but the result did not diminish the significance of the occasion. Comenencia’s goal allowed the Blue Wave to make a proud statement on the sport’s biggest stage in Houston.

For the players and supporters, it was a reminder that World Cup history is not written only by the teams that lift the trophy.

9. Yoane Wissa delivers for DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo had not appeared at a World Cup since 1974, when the country competed as Zaire. That team was eliminated without scoring a goal.

DR Congo faced a difficult assignment in its opening match of the 2026 tournament against Portugal. After Portugal scored inside the opening 10 minutes, striker Yoane Wissa delivered the moment Congolese supporters had awaited for more than five decades.

Wissa scored shortly before halftime to tie the match at 1.

The goal announced DR Congo’s return to the World Cup and gave a new generation of Congolese fans a moment of its own.

8. Lamine Yamal makes Spanish history

Lamine Yamal entered the World Cup as one of the game’s brightest young stars. It did not take long for him to justify the attention. Against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Yamal slid toward the back post and scored the first of Spain’s three first-half goals. At 18 years and 343 days old, he became the youngest Spanish player to score in a World Cup, surpassing the record Gavi set in 2022. The goal was another milestone in Yamal’s rapid rise and an early indication that Spain possessed the talent, depth and fearlessness required to win the tournament.

7. Erling Haaland becomes a World Cup phenomenon

Erling Haaland did more than score goals during Norway’s World Cup run.

Haaland scored twice against Iraq, Senegal and Brazil on his way to finishing the tournament with seven goals. Although Norway rested him against group winner France, Haaland remained among the World Cup’s leading scorers. His performances established him as a major World Cup star, but his personality attracted almost as much attention as his play.

Haaland documented his travels across the United States through candid Snapchat videos and Instagram posts. He celebrated victories with supporters, offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Norway’s campaign and even traveled home with a taxidermied raccoon. The memes were constant, his social media following surged and millions of supporters discovered a playful side of one of the world’s most intimidating strikers.

6. Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival becomes a global party

Yes, I live in Atlanta. No, that does not make this selection biased.

Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival transformed Centennial Olympic Park into one of the tournament’s most vibrant gathering places. More than 500,000 people visited the park as trap music, old-school hip-hop, mariachi, norteño music, dance music and Afrobeats created a soundtrack for the World Cup.

Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Davido and Belly Gang Kushington were among the performers who energized the crowd. The main attraction, however, was the football.

Supporters from nearly every corner of the world watched matches on a seven-story screen. They celebrated together, argued over refereeing decisions and experienced the joy, tension and heartbreak that make the World Cup different from every other sporting event.

Atlanta did not simply host the World Cup. The city created a cultural experience around it.

Spain’s triumph, Cabo Verde’s rise and the political, cultural and historic moments that defined the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

5. Jude Bellingham answers his critics

Jude Bellingham entered the World Cup under intense scrutiny.

In November 2025, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope described him as a “divisive soloist” and the “elephant in the room.” The criticism fueled a broader debate about Bellingham’s role with England and whether the country was prepared to embrace a young Black star as the face of the Three Lions.

Bellingham answered those questions on the field.

He scored seven goals during the tournament, including two in England’s pivotal match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. He finished as the World Cup’s highest-scoring midfielder and became England’s most important attacking player.

Bellingham rose above the criticism and the racial tropes directed at him. His performances also brought him a new group of admirers, including plenty of Black women who celebrated his success across social media.

Hey Jude, that is captain material!

4. Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career ended with Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16.

Ronaldo could not produce one final goal to save Portugal, but he achieved an important personal milestone earlier in the tournament. During Portugal’s round-of-32 victory over Croatia, Ronaldo scored the first knockout-stage World Cup goal of his career.

He left the tournament as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most accomplished players in football history. Ronaldo never lifted the World Cup, but his longevity, scoring records and influence on Portugal’s national team remain undeniable.

The loss to Spain marked the final chapter of a World Cup journey that began two decades earlier.

3. U.S. travel restrictions affect the World Cup

The World Cup was promoted as a global celebration, but many supporters, relatives and officials encountered significant barriers while attempting to enter the United States.

More than a quarter of the participating countries faced U.S. visa bans or restrictions. The affected nations included Ghana, Haiti, Iran and Iraq.

Julien Kouadio Adonis, a representative of Ivory Coast’s National Committee for the Support of the Elephants, described the restrictions as discriminatory.

“It’s a form of segregation that doesn’t dare speak its name, but the proof is there,” he said. “No European country has faced this kind of restriction. Why Africa?”

In May, the United States announced that it would remove a requirement for deposits of as much as $15,000 from travelers representing several World Cup-qualifying nations, including Algeria, Cabo Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia. Applicants still needed valid World Cup tickets.

The earlier requirement prevented some relatives from completing the visa process in time.

The mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was unable to attend her son’s opening match against Spain in Atlanta. U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote to the State Department seeking assistance.

“My mum could not be here either for a visa issue, and the money we had to pay for it,” Vozinha told reporters. “We did not manage to do this in time.”

Somali referee Omar Artan also was denied entry into the United States before the tournament. Artan, widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading referees, returned to Somalia after being turned away upon his arrival in Miami. FIFA said he would still be paid for his scheduled World Cup assignments.

The episodes demonstrated how immigration policy can shape who is permitted to participate in what is supposed to be the world’s most inclusive sporting event.

2. Cabo Verde wins over the football world

Before June 11, many casual soccer fans could not locate Cabo Verde on a map.

By the end of the World Cup, millions knew about the Blue Sharks.

Cabo Verde opened its campaign with a remarkable scoreless draw against eventual champion Spain in Atlanta. Vozinha had 15 saves. They followed that result by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw and advancing from the group stage. That earned Cabo Verde a knockout match against defending champion Argentina in Miami.

The Blue Sharks entered the tournament as one of its biggest underdogs. Reaching the knockout round already represented a historic achievement, but Cabo Verde did not arrive merely to participate. Twenty-two-year-old Sidny Lopes Cabral scored one of the tournament’s most memorable goals, stunning a heavily pro-Argentina crowd. Supporters elsewhere celebrated Cabo Verde’s courage, discipline and fearlessness.

The team’s run brought attention to Cape Verdean communities across New England, particularly in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Children gained new sporting heroes in Vozinha and Cabral.

The World Cup also created a gateway into Cabo Verde’s music, food, Creole language, migration history and African-Portuguese identity.

By the end of the tournament, conversations no longer needed to begin with, “Where is Cabo Verde?” They could move directly into a deeper discussion about the country’s people, culture and history.

1. Argentina’s Black history receives global attention

Argentina’s racial history cannot be reduced to the myth that there were “no Black people” in the country.

Its history includes African slavery, Indigenous dispossession, state-supported European immigration and policies that elevated whiteness while marginalizing Afro-Argentine communities. War, disease, migration, discrimination and deliberate historical erasure all contributed to the declining visibility of Black Argentines in the country’s national narrative.

Those issues received renewed international attention during the World Cup.

Streamer IShowSpeed attended Argentina’s matches against Cabo Verde and Egypt and was subjected to racist chants from sections of the Argentine support. The incidents inspired social media creators, historians and cultural commentators to examine racism within Argentine soccer culture and the country’s complicated relationship with Black identity.

The tension intensified before Argentina’s semifinal against England in Atlanta. Federal authorities treated the match as a major security event, with more than 1,600 law enforcement personnel assigned to protect the stadium, fan areas, team hotels and transit hubs.

The match reflected the atmosphere surrounding it.

Lionel Messi challenged Jude Bellingham as the England midfielder entered the penalty area. Enzo Fernández repeatedly antagonized England’s players. Argentina eventually advanced to the final with a 2-1 victory.

Argentina’s conduct after losing the championship match to Spain generated even more criticism.

Broadcast footage appeared to show defender Nahuel Molina striking a Spanish player in the stomach. During another confrontation, Leandro Paredes shoved Spain defender Eric García near the throat as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni attempted to intervene.

Argentina’s players then turned their backs as Spain received its World Cup medals.

It was a classless ending to an otherwise impressive run, and the scenes reinforced the difficult conversations that had followed Argentina throughout the tournament.

A World Cup about more than the beautiful game

Spain ultimately stood above every other team, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be remembered for much more than its champion.

It gave Curaçao and DR Congo historic goals. This World Cup introduced Cabo Verde to millions of people. It strengthened the legacies of Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé is now the all time leading scorer in the history of the World Cup with 22 goals.

It also exposed the influence of immigration policy, racism, national identity and public investment on international sports.

Governments invest heavily in their national teams and use their success to project identity, unity and power. That ensures sports and politics will always remain connected.

The 2026 World Cup provided another unforgettable example. By the way, Spain finished the tournament with seven wins, zero losses, and one draw. The only team they didn’t beat? Vozinha and Cabo Verde.