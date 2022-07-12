Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– On July 22-23, Brown Girls Do Gymnastics’ 6th Annual Conference will be hosted on the campus of Fisk University. This year’s conference will be preceded by a 3-day intensive gymnastics camp for upper level gymnasts ages 13 & up, Camp Isla- Fisk.



“We are removing obstacles for Black and brown girls to get the training, network, and community they need to reach their gymnastics goals,” said Derrin Moore, founder of BGDG. “Our work to help HBCUs launch gymnastics programming is only one piece of the puzzle. We are creating a system to provide full support of our Brown Girls from elementary school through college and beyond.”

Camp Isla – Fisk, like the BGDG Conference, aims to provide exposure and access to gymnastics resources for young women and girls of color. At Camp Isla, gymnasts will receive professional immersion training, personalized coaching, learn new skills, and receive mentorship from collegiate and high-level coaches.



Camp IslaTM – Fisk will be immediately followed by the annual BGDG conference, culminating with the IslaTM invitational as follows:



Camp IslaTM – Fisk July 19-22

6th Annual BGDG Conference July 22-23

IslaTM Invitational July 24

Limited spots remain as online registration for Camp IslaTM – Fisk , the 6th Annual Brown Girls Do Gymnastics Conference, and the IslaTM Invitational continue.



Previously, three BGDG Conferences have been hosted in Atlanta, GA, and in 2020 one was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 BGDG Conference was held at Grambling State University, another HBCU athletics powerhouse. Hundreds of young Black gymnasts from across the country have attended along with national judges, elite coaches, and college recruiters who continue to lead BGDG workshops for gymnasts and parents.



To register for the conference, visit browngirlsdogymnastics.com. For media inquiries, contact BGDG at admin@browngirlsdogymnastics.com.