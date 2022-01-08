Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–On Thursday morning, five people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Jefferson Street in Germantown.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place in the area of Jefferson Street and 3rd Avenue a little before 10 a.m. The early reports showed that a Nashville Fire Department fire truck, a WeGo bus, and another vehicle were involved in the collision.

On arrival, medical crews transported two firefighters and three people to local hospitals, including four to Tristar Centennial Hospital. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. No other details are available.

The incident remains under investigation.

January 7, 2022

Source: wsmv.com