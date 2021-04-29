Five-story Mural of Rep. John Lewis to Be Painted on Downtown Nashville Building

By Adrian Mojica

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–A downtown Nashville mural of Representative John Lewis will be created to honor the life of the longtime congressman and civil rights activist.

The Metro Minority Caucus and community partners have teamed up to commission a five-story mural of Rep. Lewis on a building located at the corner of 5th Avenue North and Commerce Street.

The mural will be unveiled this summer and is expected to reflect his time in Nashville while fighting for social justice.

In a statement release, Minority Caucus Chair Sharon Hurt stated “It is fitting for the mural to be placed near the site where Representative Lewis participated in student led nonviolent sit-ins at Woolworth’s on 5th Ave, while he was a student at Fisk University and American Baptist College. Visitors to downtown Nashville will be able to see the mural and hopefully be inspired to learn more about the history of civil rights in our city.”

The mural will be unveiled on July 16 and will be completed by artists Lakesha Moore, Herb Williams, Omari Booker and Joseph ‘DoughJoe’ Love, III.