HBCU Go Road to Homecoming, the new production sponsored by Ford, follows a

group of HBCU students and alumni as they prepare for the return of Homecoming

Season. The Road to Homecoming series will showcase the authentic spirit and

excitement of HBCU Homecoming Season.

Hosted by DJ Envy, the custom series will visit two HBCU campuses to highlight how each campus celebrates school pride. Each episode will feature stories from students, alumni, and administrators as they share why HBCU Homecoming is such a special event. The Road to Homecoming features a yard fest, step show, tailgate, and the final Homecoming Football Game(s).



The series takes place over two schools, Saint Augustine’s College in Raleigh, and

Florida A&M University. The series highlights four (4) episodes and touches on all

facets of behind-the-scenes life at each Homecoming with the Ford Bronco Sport ®

SUV as the official vehicle to explore the campuses.

DJ Envy, a prominent DJ on iHeart’s The Breakfast Club, rides through to re-experience

campus life. As a proud Ford owner and an HBCU graduate of Hampton University

(where he regularly gives back), DJ Envy stops by two HBCU campuses for

Homecoming 2022 in a brand-new Ford Bronco Sport… not just to spin or step but as

the host of this new mini-series. DJ Envy will take us on a tour of each campus and

close out the school’s episodes with a look at the epic Homecoming Game(s).



One of the HBCUs we’ll experience is Saint Augustine University. It was chartered in

1867 and opened its doors for instruction the following year. Saint Augustine’s

University is proud of preserving its legacy by continuing to ensure scholars academic

preparation to be the change agents of the future. The College played a significant role

in healthcare by establishing St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses to

provide medical care for and by African Americans – becoming the first site in its’ region

that people could access.



The other HBCU we’ll check out is Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

(FAMU), named the top public HBCU for its’ fourth consecutive year by the 2023 U.S.

News & World Report. Founded in 1887, FAMU is a public, historically Black university

located in Tallahassee, Florida. FAMU’s legacy of providing access to high-quality,

affordable education with programs and services that guide students toward achieving

their dreams is what distinguishes them.

This Ford sponsored content series showcases stories of strength – made in

partnership with HBCU GO, a BIPOC network owned by Byron Allen, which focuses on

HBCU Sports and lifestyle. Ford has strived to support the incredible journey of HBCUs, their students, and alumni, including millions in contribution to families

and scholarships through the Tom Joyner Foundation and United Negro College Fund.