Ford’s mission to build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their

dreams. Supporting HBCUs and driving towards not only attracting but retaining talent from these institutions are a part of their efforts to contribute towards strengthening communities.



We had the chance to speak with the Cyber Defense Analyst at Ford and Hampton University graduate, Telisha Everett, sharing her experience at an HBCU and how it has impacted her in the long run.



Q: Why an HBCU, and specifically Hampton, vs other institutions?

Telisha: Growing up watching BET College tours, I thought “oh, you could go away from

home to go to college”. I knew I wanted to do something like that. I went to go

visit Hampton and it seemed like home and welcomed me. That’s how my high

school was as well so I was looking for that aspect when I went off to college.

The classes were smaller, so I figured the professors are going to know my name

which I really wanted. I didn’t want to be in a class with 200-something different

people. Also, Hampton has a very good reputation, a lot of people were proud to

come out of Hampton.

Q: So, do you recommend HBCUs for upcoming students and why?

Telisha: Yes, I definitely do. I encourage everyone to go to an HBCU, it was some of the

best years of my life. I’ve even met people after I graduated that stated they

wished they went to a HBCU. There are different opportunities that are afforded

to you, the people that you will meet in your life – you just truly meet your

family there.



Q: So, how did your career lead you to working at Ford?

Telisha: In the Computer Science department at Hampton University, throughout the

school year, we have something called info sessions where companies will come

in and recruit for interns and full-time hires. I applied and went through the

process, I interned with Ford summer 2018 and I graduated in December of

2018.

By the time my internship ended, I had a full-time offer. It was such a great

cultural experience as well. At Ford, they really invest in your career and placing

you where you fit best. If you want to try anything new, like switching within

your department, it’s encouraged, and you don’t have to stay stagnate in one

position.



Q: So, what advice would you give to women in the cybersecurity space, especially

women of color, who are working to excel and break the mold themselves?

Telisha: We are in the space. Me personally, I love being the only person in the room to

show people that I’m here. I like proving people wrong. I like showing people

how smart I am and it’s just another barrier that has to be broken. Especially

being a double minority. Someone may be looking up to you. So, I would say

keep going and looking towards the big picture.