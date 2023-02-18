Founder of MICOLE Creative Studios, Tannis Spencer, Produces and Directs Foot Locker’s Black History Month LEED Campaign

(Black PR Wire) Kicking off Black ‘Her’story month, Executive Producer and Creative Director of MICOLE Creative Studios(MCS), Tannis Spencer, produces and directs a campaign for Foot Locker Inc’s LEED Initiative launching February 8, 2023. The former Foot Locker employee tells the story of LEED’s commitment to support and invest in the longevity of Black owned businesses, and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs through the lens of education and exposure to the retail industry.

“This is a really meaningful project to partner with Foot Locker on. We share in their commitment to uplift and highlight the Black community’s impact and influence on global pop culture and mass media. The Undeniable series has been a labor of love and privilege to help bring to life.” – Tannis Spencer, Executive Producer & Creative Director

The Black History Month campaign—UNDENIABLE, features 4 episodic-style videos, hosted by Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, highlighting LEED’s own retail fashion brands and owners, including Midwest Kids by Darryl Brown, The Aware Brand by Drew Sanders, JJ Grant by JJ Grant, Campus Remixx by Shakir Goodrich and SND Brand by Terrance Hosley. Each episode focuses on retail education topics that support growth in entrepreneurship in the fashion retail industry.

Tannis Spencer and Micole Creative Studios are the talent behind the screen leading the creative strategy production, and post-production of the campaign. Having worked with worldclass brands over the years like Google, and Gymshark, MCS continues to build an extensive resume and rapport through their meaningful, multifaceted projects.

About Tannis Spencer

As an innovative entrepreneur and digital-first native, Tannis Spencer “sees and thinks” bigpicture storytelling rooted in cultural authenticity. As a director and African-American woman, she brings her unique experience to all of her projects. Tannis counts the rarity of her perspective in creative leadership as an asset to telling any brand story.

About MICOLE Creative Studios

Micole Creative Studios is a Black-owned production studio, founded and led by Tannis Spencer. Producing human-centric narratives from concept to final delivery, MICOLE connects cultural moments with authentic brands to tell impactful stories.