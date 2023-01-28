The lack of affordable housing in Nashville is serious. On Thurs., Feb. 2, a public forum, The Affordable Housing Crisis: It Affects Us All, will be presented by West End Synagogue, 3810 West End Avenue. It is free and open to the public.

While Nashville is getting an influx of new residents for high salaried jobs, there is an increasing exodus of long-time residents in lower paying positions leaving the city for the more affordable housing in the outer suburbs.

Moderated by Chas Sisk, WPLN News Director, the panelists are: Burkely Allen, Metro Council at Large; Kay Bowers, Chair, NOAH Affordable Housing Task Force; Paulette Coleman, Commissioner, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency; and Randy Rayburn, Restaurant Owner and Hospitality Consultant.

The panelists will address what affordable housing is, how it affects employment, what Metro governmant is doing and the challenges faced and what more could be done. And finally, what actions those in attendance can take. Attendees will be able to ask questions of the panel following the presentations.

For information, contact West End Synagogue at office@westendsyn.org or mountvu@att.net.