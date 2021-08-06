Founder Of Charleston’s Esteemed Black Community Paper Dies

(TN Tribune)– Mr. James French, 94, of Charleston, SC, beloved husband of Mrs. Olivia French and publisher and editor of The Charleston Chronicle, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 31, 2021. “ He was the esteemed founder of The Post and Courier a weekly African American newspaper and one of the oldest members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. His newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina, was nearly half a century old. The Kansas native established The Charleston Chronicle in 1971 and built it into the best news source for African Americans in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. As founder of the Post and Courier, he was a strong advocate for African American communities. He met with every African American community politician and leader to help guide and reshape the narrative of Black leadership and the Black experience around many issues facing African American Charlestonians. French edited and oversaw the The Post and Courier for almost five decades before turning it over to his grandchildren.