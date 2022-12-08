NASHVILLE, TN — Look east and you’ll see that the East Bank is set to be the site for a new mixed-use district. Announced last month, the RMR Group released the renderings for their new project titled “Station East.” This new site will transform the current truck stop situated on 18 acres on the corner of South 1st and Main Street.

The new space will house 1.2 million square feet of office space, 1,400 residential units, 600+ hotel rooms, and much more. Station East is just one of six major proposed projects for the East Bank of the Cumberland. The East Bank will also be home to the new Titans Stadium, a new Oracle campus, and three other mixed-use districts.

Built into the plans is the addition of a new road, intersecting with the northernmost end of S. 1st Street – which will be changed to East Bank Boulevard when all is said and done. According to the renderings released by Hastings Architecture, this new road will be pedestrian focused, including a number of open seating areas.

According to the Station East website, the project’s vision is to be an intersection between Nashville’s roots and its future, but the goal is to incorporate everything that defines Nashville.

Turn your sights west and you’ll see plenty of other changes in Music City, one of which just sold for $715 million. Downtown’s Fifth + Broadway has claimed the title as the most significant single-asset and single-location real estate deal in the city’s history.

The deal includes all of Fifth + Broadway’s buildings; the Assembly Food Hall structure, the National Museum of African American Music, the residential and retail tower The Place, and Class A office tower 501 Commerce.

Northwood Investors, with investments across the U.S. and Europe, are the ones to claim the deal, and managing director Erin Cannata feels that “Fifth + Broadway’s energy and integration in the heart of downtown is unparalleled.” This unparalleled energy is something Nashville is known for.

The development of the East Bank and overall growth of Nashville are related, and the interest in Middle Tennessee is bringing major initiatives and jobs to the area. LG Chem announced that they would be investing $3.2 billion and creating 860 new jobs with the development of their new manufacturing facility in Clarksville.

From entertainment, tourism, history, and manufacturing, Music City is ready to continue pushing the limits and creating more energy, and the Nashville Stars look forward to being part of that energy.