Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Tennessee lawmaker G.A. Hardaway Sr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of State Rep. G.A. Hardaway Sr. has announced arrangements to honor his life and legacy following his death on April 24 at the age of 71.

Hardaway will lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Nashville. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, May 1, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd. in Memphis. A time for the service has not been announced.

“This solemn honor will allow colleagues, constituents, and the public to pay their respects to a dedicated public servant who faithfully served the people of Tennessee for nearly two decades,” the family said in a statement.

Hardaway died at approximately 5:22 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after what his family described as a brief illness. No additional cause of death was provided.

A Democrat, Hardaway represented District 92 beginning in March 2007 before the district was renumbered to District 93 in January 2013, a seat he held until his death. He served as chair of the Shelby County Legislative Democratic Caucus and was a former chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Known as a fierce advocate for the Memphis community, civil rights and crime victims, Hardaway was active in several organizations, including the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the NAACP and the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. He also served as political director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Hardaway was a native of Meridian, Mississippi, and earned a bachelor of science degree from DePaul University.

Tributes from across the state followed news of his death.

Gov. Bill Lee wrote on X, “Maria Lee and I are deeply saddened by the death of Representative GA Hardaway, a friend and dedicated public servant who faithfully represented Memphis in the General Assembly for nearly 20 years. We pray God’s comfort & blessing over his family & loved ones during this time.”

House Minority Leader Karen Camper said in a statement, “G.A. had a way about him that you cannot teach. He was strong but gentle, firm in his convictions yet kind in his spirit. He carried the weight of this work with grace, and he never forgot where he came from or whom he was sent here to serve.”

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari said Hardaway “drew inspiration from the men and women who fought for civil rights and equality before him” and “was not afraid to speak hard truths to power.”

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell said Hardaway’s legacy is defined “not only by his leadership in the legislature, but by the way he showed up for his community each and every day.”

State Rep. John Gillespie also offered condolences, writing on Facebook that Hardaway “cared deeply for the city of Memphis.”

Hardaway first won office in a 2007 special election for House District 92 and later defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Kernell to represent District 93.

The family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support and said cards, flowers and acknowledgements can be sent to E.H. Ford Mortuary in Memphis.