Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The Fisk University community is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our brilliantly gifted Fisk alumna, Shonka White Dukureh ‘99.

“She was just beginning to reach one of her goals in becoming a professional actress and singer,” stated Persephone Felder-Fentress, who served as her major advisor at Fisk. “The “Elvis” movie and her portrayal in it is as Big Momma Thornton brought her full circle. While a student at Fisk, Shonka performed in Smokey Joe’s Café singing Hound Dog. She had the “IT quality” in terms of her talent.” Shonka’s major at Fisk was Dramatics, Speech and Dance.

Our prayers are with her family, close friends, and fellow classmates.

We join them in the struggle to deal with their overwhelming heartache and sadness. We send our deepest sympathies to all of her loved ones while respecting the family’s right to privacy. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days as we join them in mourning the tragic loss of a member of the Fisk family.

Shonka Lee White – Dukureh, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish her memory.

Musical Visitation

7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 5, 2022

Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church

4004 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

Lie in State

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church

4004 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

Visitation

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church

4004 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

Celebration of Life Service

12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church

4004 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee