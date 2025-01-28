Garden Talk Series Returns to Library

[FRANKLIN, TN, January 21, 2025] The award-winning Garden Talk series taught by members of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will return to the Williamson County Public Library in February. This year the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau, along with Williamson County Extension Horticulture Agent Taylor Reeder, will present eight monthly programs covering everything from landscaping the historic McLemore House and raised bed vegetable gardening, to tomatoes and water conservation.

The first program, “Thoughtful Landscaping at the Historic McLemore House in Downtown Franklin,” will be held virtually on Monday, February 10, from 1 to 3 pm. Join us as we learn about the historic McLemore House landscape designed by a Master Gardener, with plants suited to our area and guided by Tennessee Smart Yard principles for a sustainable and beautiful landscape. Register at https://bit.ly/GardenTalk21025 or at the link below. The morning of the event we will email Zoom login instructions to everyone who registers.

The full 2025 Garden Talk lineup is as follows:

Feb. 10: Thoughtful Landscaping at the Historic McLemore House in Downtown Franklin (Virtual)

Mar. 10: Three Seasons of Raised Bed Vegetable Gardening (Virtual)

April 21: Spring Ephemerals

May 12: The Truth about Tomatoes

June 9: Hydration Management for Your Landscape

July 14: Aging Gracefully with Your Garden

Aug. 11: From Dusk ‘til Dawn – The Garden at Night

Sept. 8: Fall Pruning

The Garden Talk series, which has been presented at the Library by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association (WCMGA) since 2016, offers research-based horticultural education while promoting environmental stewardship. WCMGA operates as part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office and umbrella of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The programs are designed for seasoned gardeners and beginners alike and combine informative presentations with hands-on demonstrations. In 2020, the series was awarded the Search for Excellence Award by the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners as the state’s best educational gardening program of the year.

All programs are on Mondays from 1 to 3 pm. The first two programs are virtual via Zoom. The remaining six programs are in-person in the Library’s Meeting Room on the first floor, with an option to join virtually. All programs are free to anyone who would like to attend. For more information or to register, call the Reference Department at 615-595-1243 or go to the Library’s website at https://bit.ly/WCPLtnGardenTalks

The Williamson County Public Library System's Main Library is in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville, and Leiper's Fork.