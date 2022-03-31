Annually, alumni, family, students, staff, faculty, and friends of Georgetown University travel to a different city to celebrate the university and the leaders it creates. The event is called the John Carroll Weekend. The weekend includes social, cultural, and intellectual events that allow participants to engage with the university faculty and leaders. There are tours, excursions, lectures, and receptions. There are also awards.

The John Carroll Award recognizes alumni whose achievements and record of service exemplify the ideals of Georgetown University and its founder. This year’s recipient of the award is J. Jacques Carter, class of 1979 from the Georgetown University School of Medicine.

A native of North Carolina, Dr. J. Jacques Carter grew up in Washington, D.C. He earned degrees from Howard University and George Washington University. After a five-year stint as a sanitarian and program manager with the D.C. Department of Public Health, he left to pursue medical studies at Georgetown. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, followed by graduate work at the Harvard School of Public Health and a clinical fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Carter currently serves as an attending physician on the medical service at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. Carter has been active in many civic and community organizations. He recently served on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay. Carter has a long history of volunteer leadership: he was previously the chairman of the Brookline Advisory Council on Public Health; president of the Board of Trustees of Family Service of Greater Boston; member of the Board of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; co-founder and former president of the Friends of Public Health; president of the Harvard School of Public Health Alumni Association; director of the Harvard Alumni Association; and a founding member of Georgetown’s African American Advisory Board. He is married to Luella Ferrill. They have two sons, Jacques Andre and Richard Ferrill.

Dr. Carter will be the honoree at the John Carroll Gala. There is also a brunch in his honor hosted by Tyree Jones. Mr. Jones is a graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center, a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Committee on Law Center Affairs.

Mr. Jones is a 2019 recipient of the John Carroll Award.

This event will be held on the historic campus of Fisk University. It will be coordinated by Nashville’s own Terrance A. Hurd of The Hurd Agency.