Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The officers and members of the Area 3 Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) offer our sincere sympathy to the family of Sister Geraldine Rhodes Jenkins. Sister Jenkins passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. She was a member of the Winters Chapel/Mount Olive Mission (AMEC), Lebanon, the Rev. Albert Strawther, Pastor. Sister Geraldine served previously as President of the Women’s Missionary Society, New Winters Chapel AME Church, Lebanon.

Arrangements are as follows at Neuble Monument Funeral Home:

Friday, March 10, 2023

Visitation, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Visitation, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT

Funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. CT

Arrangements entrusted to:

Neuble Monument Funeral Home

1330 Bluebird Road

Lebanon, TN 37087

615-444-3117

Please keep the family of Sister Geraldine Jenkins in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.