Get Pampered at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach

Looking for some pampering and a solid dose of luxury along the coast? Head to The Pearl, a 55-room boutique hotel, located within the idyllic Rosemary Beach. The skyline and interior boast of West Indies architectural flair with open verandas framed by dark bold beams against white stucco. Chihuly art adorns the interior, bringing splashes of color upon arrival. What makes this boutique hotel a spectacular destination is the combination this stunning architecture and design combined with high quality service, proximity to a private beach and quaint downtown location. It is no wonder this spot is a AAA Four Diamond property. Assiduous staff pamper each guest, making it feel like paradise.

iconic Southern dish or the Cuban. A must to drink is the brilliantly crafted Mojito at the hand carved mahogany bar. While there is plenty of dining surrounding The Pearl, onsite dining is highly recommended. The Havana Beach Bar & Grill offers indoor and outdoor patio seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy Gulf Coast Americana cuisine infused by Old World Spanish flavors. The bar was influenced by the El Floridita in Havana, where Ernest Hemingway frequented as he would trek to Spain. Consider the Hemingway Shrimp & Grits, a mouthwateringor the Cuban. A must to drink is the brilliantly crafted Mojito at the hand carved mahogany bar.

Beach access could not be anymore desirable. Cross the cobblestone road and gain access to the private beach, with exclusive beach chairs for guests. The mesmerizing emerald coast is therapeutic to mind, body and soul, with soft white sand and clear hues of blue calm ocean water. After an afternoon of coastal relaxation, head to the rooftop bar. The bar overlooks the adult only pool, offering two fire pits and four cabanas. It is the perfect spot to unwind after a day at the beach.

Exploration beyond The Pearl is sheer delight. The quaint downtown offers unique shopping, plenty of dining options and an abundance of outdoor seating. The area caters to all ages where there is something for everyone.

The Pearl could not be a more desirable location, making every guest feel like royalty. Upon leaving the only the thought will be “When can I return?”