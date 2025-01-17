Go Places Expands Youth Opportunities with CHW Help

As Go Places moves into Phase Two, the free program it offers to 18- to 24-year-old youths is expanding. The program, which works to remove any barrier for youths who may have been justice-involved, homeless, or aged out of foster care, is adding even more free services to help them get on their feet and become successful citizens.

Training is one area of change. Joining the training team, which already offers experts in financial literacy, mental health and mindfulness, basic car care, and life skill training, is Mrs. Janell Strong. A Mary Kay Director for over 30 years, with a background in the FBI and a career with TVA, Strong joins the team to train young people in the areas of hygiene, skin care, self-esteem, and presentation. She will train participants brought into the program by community health workers, or CHWs, a new phenomenon being introduced into Tennessee.

CHWs have been around across the country for years. A vital link in communities to fight health disparities and educate marginalized communities, CHWs are trained to act as a bridge in communities bringing knowledge, resources, and empowerment. While Tennessee is just now realizing the importance of having CHWs in the communities, it is estimated there are over 58,000 CHWs nationally, with that number continually increasing.

One of the groups in need of advocacy and education are the 18- to 24-year-olds. This age group faces many concerns and problems that keep them from being successful. Depression, anxiety, lack of affordable housing, financial stability, lack of purpose and self-esteem, disillusionment, and an attachment to the escapism from the real world through digital devices have made the Go Places initiative extraordinarily successful as it tackles these issues head-on with resources, paid job experiences, and training.

Each individual who signs up with the program is assigned to a CHW who works with them one-on-one for 90 days and follows up for one year after they leave the program, which provides them with everything they need to just try. Upon entering the program, the CHW will assess the youth and aid with getting GED or college entrance needs met. Eight different training courses are offered. Certificates of completion of these programs will be provided by professionals. CHWs will assign them phones and laptops as needed, which are theirs to keep. Employment is located by the CHW, and the program pays the first $3,000 for the participants to try a field of interest. There is also a program for those participants who are already working to have all tools, shoes, and uniforms purchased for them. There is no cost to the participant; all they need to do is believe in themselves and try.

To date, the program has partnered with 23 employers and helped over 70 Knox County youth. The goal of Phase Two, which is expanding to include Cocke County beginning February 1st, is 35 more employers and another 100 youth in 2025.