Go VOTE, Images of Tennesseans Exercising the Right to Vote

Facebook Comments
Related Articles
Ladies of Williamson County Stroll to the Poll
October 27, 2020 Article Submitted Local, Uncategorized Comments Off on Ladies of Williamson County Stroll to the Poll
Franklin, TN—Ladies of Williamson County took their voting support to the polls on Saturday, October 24, 2020. As the November election draws near, anticipation fills the spirit of these African American ladies. They are truly […]
White House says: Tennessee Mask Mandate ‘Must be Implemented’
October 19, 2020 Article Submitted Featured, Tennessee, Uncategorized Comments Off on White House says: Tennessee Mask Mandate ‘Must be Implemented’
Nashville–The White House quietly told Tennessee early this week that “a statewide mask mandate must be implemented” to curb its growing spread of COVID-19, strong instructions that the White House and governor did not discuss […]
Special Take 10: College Students Discuss Celebrities Visiting With Trump
Members of the award-winning Tennessee State University Forensics Team discussed whether or not African American celebrities should meet with President-elect Donald Trump at The Tennessee Tribune office on Jan. 19. Each student had persuasive arguments […]