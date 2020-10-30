Go VOTE, Images of Tennesseans Exercising the Right to Vote

As organized by Kelvin Moses, president of the Nashville Morehouse Alumni Assoc., several Morehouse men recently assembled at Belle Meade City Hall to cast their early votes together. Even though some of them were legally required to vote elsewhere, they still gathered to show solidarity and lead by example.
