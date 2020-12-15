Gov. Lee Appoints Tony Mathews as Interim Commissioner of Department of Human Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced today the appointment of Tony Mathews as Interim Commissioner of the Department of Human Services, effective immediately. Mathews will serve in the role until a permanent commissioner is named.

“Tony Mathews has served the Department of Human Services well and I thank him for his willingness to take on this important role,” said Gov. Lee. “Human Services provides critical programs to Tennessee families in need and we’re committed to maintaining an excellent standard of customer service during this transition period.”