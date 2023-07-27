LEBANON, TN — Cody and Jessica Grills of Dyer County are the 2023 Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year. The announcement was made during the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Summer Conference at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, TN.

As a ninth-generation farmer, the Grills farm with Cody’s family in Newbern. The family farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 3,000 acres of corn, soybeans and occasionally winter triticale crop used for seed production with Tennessee Farmers Cooperative. Also, the couple recently has started raising honeybees with the hopes of increasing yields on their soybean fields. The Grills are proud to be raising the tenth generation on the farm with their son, Rhys.

Cody and Jessica have been extremely active in YF&R on the state and local level for several years. Jessica served on the state YF&R committee 2019 and 2020, and last year Cody was named the state Environmental Stewardship winner. Both have been involved in agricultural organizations such as the Tennessee Soybean Association and the American Soybean Association.

The Grills were named this year’s winners based upon farm and financial records from 2022 as well as their leadership on the farm, in their community and in Farm Bureau. The couple competed against 17 other county contestants to be named the state winner.

As state winners, the Grills receive a year’s free use of a Case IH tractor up to 150 hours. They also receive $1,000 and a Kubota RTV from Tennessee Farm Bureau, an insurance policy to cover the tractor for one year from Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee, $1,000 in qualified Farm Bureau services and a trip to the American Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City in January 2024 where they will compete for national honors with other state winners.