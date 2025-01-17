Groundbreaking Ceremony for Senior Workforce Housing Development in North Nashville

City and State officials, The Clear Blue Company, Urban Campus & Core, Born Again Church, and project/community partners are celebrating the groundbreaking of the Northview Housing Development, a 254-unit, 266,000-square-foot active senior workforce housing complex.

With a growing number of 55+ employees in the workforce, this development will provide an affordable housing offering to help this demographic achieve retirement status and symbolizes the growing partnership between the real estate industry and faith-based institutions to provide vitally needed housing offerings across cities.

WHEN:

Thursday, January 18th, 2025

WHO:

Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Mayor of Nashville

Ralph M. Perrey, Executive Director, Tennessee Housing Development Agency

Michelle Brown, Senior Manager, Public Policy, Amazon

Aron Thompson, V.P. Housing and Economic Development, Executive Director, R.E.D Academy, Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Nick Ogden, Founder and CEO, The Clear Blue Company

Matt Nicholson, President, The Clear Blue Company

Jennifer Home, Principal and Founder, Urban Campus and Core

Bishop Horace Hockett, Founder, Born Again Church

Pastor Brian Hockett, Born Again Church

WHERE:

Born Again Church

858 West Trinity Lane

Nashville, TN 37207

CONTACT:

Sofia Braunstein Marino

Sbraunstein@marinopr.com

(631) 241-4435