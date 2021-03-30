Guinness World Record Attempt – James Hatem Attempts to Set Record by Playing 80 Venues in 24 hours

NASHVILLE, TN – From empty venues, to cancelled shows, the heart of Music City has taken a beating. As we slowly resurface and aim for life as we knew it, James Hatem is partnering with The U.S. Bartenders Guild and Music Venue Alliance on Friday, April 9 in an effort to bring awareness to the struggles faced by Nashville’s local music scene in the last year and the resiliency of artists, crews and venues. James, in collaboration with some of Nashville’s finest, is doing his part in bringing hope back to the city by attempting to break a Guinness World Record.

The Goal: Perform at 80 venues in 24 hours beating the current standing record of 65, set in 2012 by Norway-based band Helge Toft. After COVID-19 testing and going to great lengths to make sure his crew has all the necessary PPE to keep them safe, James will travel through Nashville playing venues of all sizes including Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, Exit/In, and many more Nashville favorites for live music. With the help of Two Rivers Ford, James and his small crew will hit hotspots in Downtown, Midtown, and East Nashville neighborhoods in this attempt.

All donations from fans and sponsors will go directly to the U.S. Bartenders Guild and Music Venue Alliance to help the amazing venues and bars in Nashville who have been affected by the pandemic. “It’s about helping the venues,” James said. “They’ve gone months without live shows and everyone needs to be reminded that without them, this isn’t Music City. Not only will we be raising money to give back to all the venues, but our goal is to show that live music can be brought to everyone again in both a fun and safe manner.” – James Hatem Fueled by a desire to breathe life into live music once again, James is determined to put on the performance of his life and make history in Nashville. In addition to the live performances, Tune Den, a live-streaming studio and online platform, is hosting a livestream music festival featuring six Nashville-based bands on April 9th-10th. Tuneden will check in with James as he travels from venue to venue during his 24 hour event and fans are highly encouraged to join virtually for this momentous occasion.