NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 AM ET, Tennessee Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, will gather for their annual advocacy day in Nashville to meet with lawmakers to reject lowering the age from 21 to 18 for permitless carry and advocate for gun safety measures such as requiring secure storage of firearms in cars. At 9:30 AM, Moms Demand Action volunteers, gun violence survivors, will rally at Downtown Presbyterian Church before heading to the state capitol at 11:00 AM to meet with lawmakers.



Since the chapter’s founding 10 years ago, Moms Demand Action volunteers have been on the front lines fighting to protect communities across Tennessee from gun violence. In 2018, volunteers worked tirelessly to successfully defeat dangerous gun bills including permitless carry that would have allowed people to carry loaded handguns in public with no permit or training required and kept people from carrying guns in schools. Last year, despite fervent attempts to advance a suite of harmful gun bills, lawmakers closed the session without advancing a single gun lobby priority including bills that would lower the age requirement for carrying a concealed from 21 to 18, and allow people with enhanced carry permits to carry firearms in all places at all times, with limited exceptions.



This year’s advocacy day comes on the heels of volunteers spending countless hours testifying to prevent lawmakers from passing permitless carry in public, lowering the age for permitless carry from 21 to 18, allowing permitless carry on college campuses, and arming teachers in schools. Volunteers will rally to continue to call on lawmakers to reject these dangerous gun bills that will increase the risk for gun violence in communities across Tennessee.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 AM ET

WHERE:

Downtown Presbyterian Church

154 Rep John Lewis Way

Nashiville, TN 37219

WHO: