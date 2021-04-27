Hadley Park Duplicate Bridge Club to Honor Centenarian Dr. Gadson “Jack” Tarleton

The Hadley Park Duplicate Bridge Club celebrates the 101th birthday of Dr. Gadson “Jack” Tarleton on his special day with a Lawn safe-distance Celebration.

Festivities will be on his birthday, Thursday, April 29th. Everyone wishing to participate in the parade party should meet at 12:15pm in the shopping center with Regions Bank and Pizza Hut, 3701 Clarksville Highway, Nashville, TN 37218.

Dr. Tarleton has been a member of the Bridge Club for more than 40 years. Until the current COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, he played twice weekly at both Hadley Park Community Center and the Vanderbilt Bridge Club. For the special celebration, members will drive to his home, park alongside the street and sing “Happy Birthday,” leave gifts and wave with joy to celebrate his special day.

Robert Davis, president said, “We are honored to have this opportunity to recognize Dr. Tarleton on this milestone birthday. He stands out among many.”

Dr. Tarleton’s mother lived to be 108 years old and was still playing bridge at the age of 104, therefore his lineage is long and strong.

The active centenarian retired from Meharry Medical College in the area of Radiology and was also on the staff at the Alvin C. York Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN

Additionally, he has been an active member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church since he became a student at Meharry and was a daily communicant for more than 60 years.

For more information, contact Helen Ross (615) 403-2026.