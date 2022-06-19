Nothing beats the the vibes, tastes, sounds and attractions of the Big Apple, where the streets are limitless with fun, food and entertainment. Whether it’s an evening of jazz or enjoying Central Park, a summer night in Manhattan is magnificent. With so many things to do, it’s tough to decide what to go for. Highly recommended is a Broadway experience, specifically to Paradise Square, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Set during the Civil War, the production captures the harmonizing spirits of free Black Americans and Irish immigrants, who stand together against the disparities. The musical encapsulates the passion of each character through song and dance, including Irish step dancing and soulful song. Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner, 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree.

Beyond Broadway

The best way to experience top attractions is through the City Pass which grants entrance to major sites. This includes the Empire State Building which underwent recent renovations including to the 80th and 102nd floors, where guests can take in spectacular views of Manhattan from the glass observation point at the top of the iconic building. After a city view experience, consider some historical discovery at The Intrepid Museum. Guests can enter into the Growler, the only American guided missile submarine open to the public. The Aircraft Carrier Intrepid and Space Shuttle Pavilion are just some of the other exhibits that will leave all ages awestruck. For art aficionados, a must see is the Guggenheim, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. And for some live jazz, head to Birdland Jazz Club, where smooth sounds can be enjoyed nightly within a cozy, red themed interior.

Additional recommendations:

American Museum of Natural History

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island

New York Public Library: Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures

Central Park

Harry Potter Store

Times Square



