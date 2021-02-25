Heart-Touching Moment When Newborn Twins Came Out Hugging

BALNEARIO CAMBORIU, Brazil — A heart-melting moment was captured when two newborn sisters immediately ‘hugged’ each other after being born in the Brazilian municipality of Balneario Camboriu.

The twin-sisters, Liz and Beatriz, were attached to different placentas and are non-identical siblings, according to the hospital officials.

The delivery date of the twin-sister duo is yet unknown, but the siblings already knew each other from the womb. Their hug, believed to be the very first, melted many hearts in the delivery room.

“Liz hugged Beatriz like it was, ‘phew sis, you’re out here with me!’” said Luana Guimaraes, mother of the twins. She shared the moment on her Instagram page on Feb. 18 which went viral soon after it was uploaded. The photograph was captured by the childbirth photographer Bruna Costa. “It will be so special when they see this moment in the future,” said Costa.

Apart from the twins, Luana and Augusto are parents of three children.

“We planned to have our fourth child this year, but it came a little earlier, and it was a big surprise, twins!” said Luana. “We always dreamt of having a big family, and now we are blessed with five children.”

Luana revealed that her eldest son predicted the twin’s arrival during her initial days of pregnancy.

“A few days before I found out I was pregnant, my oldest child dreamed I was pregnant with twins. When I saw those two babies on that little screen, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” said Guimaraes.

The babies were conceived at 37 weeks without any complications. The mother and the babies are doing well.

A study titled ‘Twin pregnancy and perinatal outcomes: Data from Birth in Brazil Study’ states that twins account for 2-3 percent of births worldwide. The occurrence of twin pregnancy is at 1.13 percent in Brazil alone. The prevalence of twin gestations is higher in the Brazilian regions with a higher Human Development Index.

Twins in Brazil have a higher prevalence of low-birth-weight and growth restrictions as compared to single-born babies. Along with that, twin births have a negative impact on perinatal health indicators, as they have a higher risk of perinatal mortality, especially during higher preterm birth rates.

In low and middle-income countries, early neonatal mortality is seven times higher among twins.

The late preterm twins have higher odds of jaundice and face complications in breathing, particularly the second-born infant. Amongst early-terms, twins have higher odds of oxygen therapy and admission to the neonatal intensive care unit.

