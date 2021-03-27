Help Historic Shorter Chapel AME Church in Franklin Save its Bell Tower

Franklin, TN (TN Tribune)–As the world emerges from the quarantine and gathering restrictions, Historic Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located in the distinguished and legendary Natchez Community of Franklin is looking forward to continuing efforts to restore the Church Bell Tower to its traditional architecture.

To preserve the legacy of Shorter Chapel the church is asking the public to consider a gift toward the restoration of the Church Bell Tower. When completed the new Bell Tower will ring the sound of hope to the people of the Natchez community and beyond!

Historic Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, is a sacred space of civic pride and public value for the city of Franklin. The church has been a beacon of hope to its parishioners and the residents of Franklin for over 150 years.

The original church was used as a hospital for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. When the church

relocated to its current location the original bricks were carried to the present site. Because of its historic value, Shorter Chapel is listed on the Tennessee and National Historic Registries.

To preserve its legacy for the new century Historic Shorter Chapel has launched a capital giving campaign to restore the bell tower to its traditional architecture. In recognition of our long storied history as a symbol of justice, peace and reconciliation, Historic Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church invites you to join with us to assist in the preservation of this historic property by becoming a sponsor.

Shorter Chapel has raised $20,000 to repair the bell tower and reinstate our original historic

bell.

The church is asking you to please consider helping to achieve their goal to raise the remaining funds of $30,000.