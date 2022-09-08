By Reginald Stuart

As gestures of concern reach from far and near, the people of Jackson, Mississippi and Jackson State University are getting help to rebuild and sustain a recovery from the collapse of the city’s aging public water system.

The central Mississippi community is battling a tainted water system that urges inhabitants not to drink it now.

“People have been very kind and generous” to the Jackson State community, said Tennessee State University (TSU) President Dr. Glenda Glover, a Memphis native and TSU graduate who served as business school Dean at Jackson before coming to run TSU. Dr. Glover says she has been in touch with Jackson State’s president to offer help.

While not on site, Dr. Glover said the Jackson State president is doing al he can to keep the university engine running amid the chaos spurred by the tainted water challenges. The university has promptly circulated health and safety updates, she said, citing a detailed note from the university to all impacted by the water problem and anxious to help deal with it.

“The safety and well-being of our students is top priority,” said the Jackson State notice detailing what I’s are dotted and T’s crossed. “The University has been severely impacted by this crisis and your willingness to support our students and the entire JSU community is greatly appreciated,” the university said.

“Thanks to all of the previous donations, drinking water is readily available in each residence hall and upon request,” the university said. portable restrooms are stationed outside of residence halls. Potable showers arrived this week and will be available for use….” the university statement said. It added the university is using temporary facilities directly from the housing staff.

Mobile restrooms have been stationed outside each residence hall, the university said. Its Heritage Dining Hall “will continue providing three (3) meals per day, offering hot-food options,” it said.

Among Black owned companies in the region, Memphis-based Hardy Beverages, a manufacturer of bottled water, said it was donation more than $30,000 of bottled water to Jackson State to help relieve the tainted water crisis.

Gift cards from Wal Mart, Kroger and other merchants in the area are being provided to help restock empty food and toiletry supply shelfs around the camps, the university said. It also expressed appreciation to the university’s gift fund for helping students, faculty and staff during the sudden time of distress.