NEW YORK, NY — On October 24, 2023, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) hosted its annual “Roll Call of Heroes” ceremony in the heart of New York City’s Times Square to commemorate National First Responders Day, which will be celebrated nationwide on October 28th. In 2017, the U.S. House of Representatives officially designated this date as National First Responders Day with the aim of raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of first responders to our nation. FRCF has been working towards highlighting this important day nationwide since 2020.

The program was presented by FRCF’s corporate partner, SERVPRO, and included the recognition of real-life heroes who represented each first responder category for their brave service in the areas of police, fire, EMS, 9/11 dispatchers, and corrections. A special tribute was paid to the heroes who responded to the tragic Covenant School Shooting, with awards presented by SERVPRO Vice President and Director of Marketing Chad Lewis and FRCF Board Member and SERVPRO Director of Communications, Allison Isaacson Beahm.

During the event, proclamations from 18 state governors recognizing October 28th as National First Responders Day were announced and displayed. It was also announced that President Joe Biden will provide a proclamation proclaiming October 28, 2023, as National First Responders Day. Select photos from the ceremony can be found here and the live stream recording can be found here. Additional photos of the ceremony will be made available here by EOD 10/24.

“National First Responders Day is a tribute to the dedicated and courageous heroes of our nation,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “We urge everyone across the country to take a moment this week and on October 28th to honor those who work tirelessly to protect our communities. In times of danger, these selfless individuals run toward the unknown to ensure our safety. The heroes we recognize on this stage today represent just a small fraction of the over 4 million first responders who answer our call. We also want to acknowledge the profound sacrifices made not only by the first responders themselves but also by their families.”

Distinguished leaders from the first responder community in attendance included Port Authority Police Superintendent Ed Cetnar; NYC Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina; MTA Police Chief John Muller; NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella; FDNY Chief of EMS Michael Fields; Tom Harris, President, Times Square Alliance; Chad Lewis, Marketing Services Division Manager, SERVPRO; Allison Isaacson Beahm, FRCF Board Member and Director of Communications, SERVPRO; FRCF President & CEO Jillian Crane; FRCF Founder and Chairman Al Kahn.