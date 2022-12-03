Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury.

Sip in elegance as top notch service caters to you every need, offering expert tips on the art of tea drinking. The quintessential experience is heartwarming, as guests are served a variety of teas served on iconic British Wedgwood China within The Drawing Room.

Extend the pampering with an overnight a stay in luxurious comfort within the boutique hotel. The Tennessean is lauded as the only AAA Four Diamond Hotel in the area. The interior is thoughtfully designed, artistically representing the state’s attributes. The Tennessee River is depicted within the water pattern in the carpeting and droplet-shaped sconces along the halls to the lobby’s grand bookcase. Each of the guestroom floors are named after branches of the Tennessee River and side tables resemble river reeds. The state’s beauty is further captured through topographical Knoxville maps hanging over the guestroom beds.

Adjacent to The Tennessean Hotel, is the Maker City space, which offers a phenomenal art gallery featuring local artists. Much of the art is available for sale and guests can enjoy perusing as they sip on their cocktail of choice.

For a high class holiday experience, reserve a tea service with delectable sweets and savory bites served on a three tier tray. Click here for reservations.