NASHVILLE – The new Hillsboro Transit Center marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, March 31.



Remarks were given by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, WeGo CEO Steve Bland, MNPS School Board Member Gini Pupo-Walker, Council Member Russ Pulley, Nashville MTA Board Chair Gail Carr Williams, Schuler Pelhan, Principal at Hillsboro High School, and MNPS student Xandria Bowen.

“We celebrate the grand opening of the Hillsboro Transit Center and thank all of our partners and key stakeholders for their support,” Carr Williams said. “The center will provide riders with a safe, efficient, and comfortable waiting experience.”



The center is adjacent to Hillsboro High School on 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215. The project is a collaboration between WeGo Public Transit, Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Nashville Department of Transportation.



The Hillsboro Transit Center will provide riders with the comfort of covered bus bays, climate-controlled waiting rooms, real-time bus information, phone charging stations, and exterior waiting areas. The ADA infrastructure is equipped with Wi-Fi, ticket vending machines, and lighting improvements. The area is currently served by route 7 Hillsboro Pike with future expansions of nearby routes, including 17 12th Avenue South on April 3.