Hispanic Family Foundation to Host COVID-19 Vaccinations and Food Drives at Plaza Mariachi

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) The Hispanic Family Foundation will host COVID-19 vaccinations, Food Drives, and a School Supply Drive for Nashville communities at Plaza Mariachi in Music City located at 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

2021 has been a busy year for The Hispanic Family Foundation (HFF). The Corona Virus has not stopped this nonprofit from reaching out to Nashville’s communities. Here is what you can expect from HFF this Spring and Summer:

Vaccinations – April 9th & 30th

The Hispanic Family Foundation has partnered with Metro Public Health Department to help vaccinate the South Nashville community. The Metro Public Health Department will be setting up vaccination pods at Plaza Mariachi for anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations will be taking place on April 9th from 3p.m. to 7p.m. and additionally, April 30th from 3p.m. – 7p.m.

Food Drives – April 17th

Last year, HFF had a total of 8 food drives. By partnering with local Nonprofit One Generation Away, they were able to hand out over 200,000 lbs of food and feed thousands. HFF is aiming to feed even more families this year. April 17th is the next food drive and will take place at Plaza Mariachi from 9 a.m. to 11a.m.

School Supply Drive – July 25th

Each year HFF hosts a back to school drive and provides children grades K-9 with a backpack full of the school supplies they need! July 25th, 2021 will be their 11th annual Back to School Drive.

Community Baby Showers – March 27th & June 19th

Baby Showers have been the newest addition to HFF’s outreach programs! The nonprofit will be hosting Baby Showers quarterly, with the next shower taking place June 19th, 2021. At the Baby Showers, HFF and their partners provide food, presents, games, and most importantly, health resources for women. They have had a handful guest speakers ranging from nutritionists, to doctors, to midwives. The goal of the Baby Showers is to help under resourced or at risk women get the help and support they need in order to have healthy families.

More Upcoming Events:

Frida Kahlo Hispanic Festival – July 6th, 2021

Dates for upcoming baby showers and food drives TBA

For additional information contact The Hispanic Family Foundation

at [email protected] or Phone: (615) 562-2222

Website: https://hispanicfamilyfoundation.com/

Instagram: @hispanicfamilyfoundation