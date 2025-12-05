Holiday Village Returns to Historic Jefferson Street This Weekend

NASHVILLE — North Nashville residents will have a festive destination to look forward to this weekend as the Holiday Village on Historic Jefferson Street returns for a two-day celebration filled with community spirit, local vendors and seasonal cheer.

The event, hosted by the Jefferson Street Historical Society, will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, from noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 7 p.m. Organizers say the annual gathering is designed to spotlight the cultural legacy of Jefferson Street while offering families a welcoming space to enjoy holiday activities.

This year’s Holiday Village will be led by honorary chairs Rev. Dr. Sondrea Tolbert and Lorenzo Washington, both recognized for their contributions to the North Nashville community.

“Get ready, North Nashville,” the organization wrote in its announcement, encouraging residents to come out and “feel the joy of the season on Jefferson Street.”

Visitors can expect a range of local vendors, family-friendly fun and a showcase of neighborhood traditions. Among the food offerings is Down N The Bayou, a popular Nashville food truck, which announced it will serve its signature gumbo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Online ordering will be available.

“Gumbo Fye,” the business shared, adding, “See ya there.”

The Holiday Village continues Jefferson Street’s long-standing role as a hub of culture, commerce and community celebration. Organizers hope the weekend event will draw families from across Nashville to support local businesses and experience the historic corridor during the holiday season.