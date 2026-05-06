36 Hours in Knoxville: Why BNA’s Newest Nonstop Is the Perfect Tennessee Getaway

By Kearston Winrow
Hi, I’m Kearston, Communications Manager at Nashville International Airport® — better known as BNA®. When I heard Southwest Airlines® was adding a nonstop flight from Nashville (BNA) to Knoxville (TYS), I knew immediately I had to be on that inaugural flight. I’ll be honest — Knoxville had always been a pit stop on the way to Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg for me. But this time, I was determined to give the city a chance and find out why so many people call Rocky Top one of the best places to visit in Tennessee.
With BNA’s Memphis nonstop approaching its one-year anniversary on April 8, adding Knoxville to the lineup gives travelers — especially fellow Tennesseans — another easy way to explore the state’s third-largest city. The short flight time, easy accessibility and connections to other destinations make this route one worth adding to your travel plans.
So, what happens when you hand your social media girl an inaugural nonstop flight, a camera and 36 hours in a city she’s barely scratched the surface of? You get a quick getaway that proves you don’t need a packed itinerary to have a fun trip.
Here’s why one of BNA’s newest nonstop flights needs to be added to your travel to-do list:
This City Was Made For Walking
One of the first things I noticed about Knoxville is how easy it is to explore on foot. In just a few blocks downtown, I bounced between shops, restaurants and parks without ever needing a car. A short walk from my hotel on Church Avenue led me to World’s Fair Park, one of the city’s green spaces.
The park is home to the Sunsphere, a gold-topped tower built for the 1982 World’s Fair.
From there, it’s an easy stroll onto the campus of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and Neyland Stadium. Neyland Stadium is on the banks of the Tennessee River, which makes the walk to the riverfront quick and scenic.
Knoxville Knows Local
If you enjoy discovering small businesses and local gems while traveling, Knoxville is the city for you. Many downtown shops highlight locally made goods and unique finds you won’t find elsewhere.
I stopped into a few favorites that were recommended to me, including Mast General Store, a shop packed with everything from outdoor gear to nostalgic candy.
Union Ave Books, an independent bookstore, had a great selection of books and accessories. Nothing Too Fancy, a local apparel shop, offered something for every type of Tennessee fan.
For snacks and sweet treats, Proper Popcorn had plenty of flavors to sample and Cruze Farm Ice Cream was the perfect treat to end the trip. Each stop added another layer of personality to the city and reinforced Knoxville’s strong support for local businesses.
Views That Make You Appreciate the Beauty of Tennessee
The Tennessee River is impossible to miss — and honestly, you won’t want to. It runs right through the heart of the city and serves as the backdrop for so much of what makes Knoxville special.
Whether it’s students on their morning run along the riverfront, families out for a stroll, or visitors stopping to snap photos, the river draws people in and invites them to slow down. And if the riverfront wasn’t enough, heading up to the Sunsphere adds a whole new perspective.
The panoramic views from the top stretch across the city and out toward the surrounding mountains, giving you a sense of just how beautiful this corner of Tennessee really is. It’s the kind of view that makes you want to come back.
Knoxville Is for Foodies
No trip is complete without great food and Knoxville more than delivered for a self-proclaimed foodie like me.
Stock & Barrel lived up to the hype with burgers worth every bite. DiCarlo’s Pizza, known for its Ohio Valley-style pizza, hit the spot perfectly after a full day of exploring. And to wrap things up, a late lunch at Calhoun’s on the River was the ideal send-off — classic BBQ with a front-row seat to the Tennessee River.
A perfect last meal in a city that clearly takes its food seriously.
36 Hours Later…
Thirty-six hours in Knoxville is all it takes to realize this city is so much more than a stop along the way. What started as a quick inaugural flight turned into a genuine appreciation for a Tennessee city that’s been quietly worth visiting all along.
And if 36 hours is all you’ve got? Trust me — it’s more than enough time to realize why Knoxville is a place you’ll want to come back to.