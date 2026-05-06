36 Hours in Knoxville: Why BNA’s Newest Nonstop Is the Perfect Tennessee Getaway

By Kearston Winrow

Hi, I’m Kearston, Communications Manager at Nashville International Airport® — better known as BNA®. When I heard Southwest Airlines® was adding a nonstop flight from Nashville (BNA) to Knoxville (TYS), I knew immediately I had to be on that inaugural flight. I’ll be honest — Knoxville had always been a pit stop on the way to Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg for me. But this time, I was determined to give the city a chance and find out why so many people call Rocky Top one of the best places to visit in Tennessee.

With BNA’s Memphis nonstop approaching its one-year anniversary on April 8, adding Knoxville to the lineup gives travelers — especially fellow Tennesseans — another easy way to explore the state’s third-largest city. The short flight time, easy accessibility and connections to other destinations make this route one worth adding to your travel plans.

So, what happens when you hand your social media girl an inaugural nonstop flight, a camera and 36 hours in a city she’s barely scratched the surface of? You get a quick getaway that proves you don’t need a packed itinerary to have a fun trip.

Here’s why one of BNA’s newest nonstop flights needs to be added to your travel to-do list: