Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County Assessor of Property and Tennessee Office of the Comptroller to Hold Workshop for Churches, Non-Profits on Property Tax Exemptions

Nashville, TN – Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite announced today her office will hold a seminar for area churches and non-profits on maintaining tax exemptions to local property taxes. The seminar will be held in conjunction with the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller on May 7, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Sonny West Conference Center, 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, First Floor, at the Howard Office Building in Nashville.

“Over the years, our office has received questions from and assisted local tax-exempt organizations about which circumstances require them to re-file for tax-exempt status,” said Assessor Wilhoite. “While the Comptroller of the Treasury is the ultimate decision maker regarding exemptions, we are the dedicated liaison to the state to help educate church and non-profit leaders about the process to help ensure, where possible, they do not receive an unexpected tax bill.”

More than 2,400 properties in Davidson County are tax-exempt under Tennessee law. However, if an exemption holder changes its address, makes an addition to its building, reorients a building on a site it already owns, or makes other changes, the non-profit may need to re-file to keep its tax exemption current.

For example, non-profits that provide housing for clients have received tax bills after failing to file for tax-exempt status for newly acquired residential property, and churches that acquire new land for parking have been taxed after failing to file a tax exemption application with their county assessor.

Church or non-profit representatives can register for the workshop by calling the Office of the Assessor of Property at 615-862-6080.

Questions can also be sent to assessorworkshop@nashville. gov

WHO: Metro Nashville & Davidson County Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and staff from the Assessor’s office and the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

WHAT: Workshop on maintaining tax-exempt status.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Sonny West Conference Center at the Howard Office Building, First Floor, 700 President Ronald Reagan Way