NASHVILLE, TN — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Tau Lambda Chapter, will hold a wreath laying ceremony commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Drum Major for Justice, during its 54th anniversary.

Remembering their late fraternity brother who said:

“Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major,

say that I was a drum major for justice.”

“Say that I was a drum major for peace.

I was a drum major for righteousness.

And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was the the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men in the United States established on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The founders were seven young college men who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants at Cornell University.

Since December 4, 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. including its international chapters has given voice and vision to the struggle of African Americans and people of color throughout the continent.

This public ceremony will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the entrance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Academic Magnet High School, 613 17th Avenue, North, Nashville, TN 37203 at 6 pm. Should weather not permit this outdoor event, it will be moved to the school’s auditorium.