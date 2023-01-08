To the Editor:

Two years after the deadly attack on our country on January 6th, 2021, it’s hard to ignore that the House of Representatives is now controlled by those who embraced and fueled Trump’s Big Lie.

According to the Washington Post, over 70% of all House Republicans are election deniers—135 incumbents voted against certifying the 2020 election and at least 27 freshman members ran on the Big Lie. They might hold the title of “representative” but they have no intention of legislating on behalf of their constituents. Their top priority in the House will be sham investigations into the Biden administration and those who actually defended our democracy.

Where is the LAW and ORDER in this party?

We must speak truth to power in the face of all their lies. I’m pledging to do everything I can to protect our freedoms and our democracy against the House’s extremist attacks—I hope others will join me.

Sincerely,

Richard Gillaspie

37187